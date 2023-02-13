Opinion: Vantage point: Keep tariffs on the table, and capital controls off

Flows of money associated with foreign trade that FTAs seek to boost fall under the current account, which India liberalized long ago, and current provisions adequately enable settlements. The country’s investment regime needs to be kept as open as possible, no doubt, but also within the constraint of what’s judged best for economic stability. As the Asian currency crisis of 1997 showed, large panic outflows can leave an economy shaken. To minimize exposure, the Tarapore Committee had laid out a path to convertibility with preconditions that had to be met for the sake of safety. The panel asked for fiscal consolidation, a mandated inflation target and the strengthening of our financial system. Our fiscal deficit still remains wide, even if covid is largely to blame, and progress on the other two fronts is unsatisfactory. While we have formally adopted inflation-targeting, this framework is yet to prove itself, given last year’s failure to hold our general cost-of-living in check. As for the domestic financial sector, we did not really need the Adani episode, or even cases of bank fragility earlier, to remind us of the scope for better financial intermediation. Safeguarding this sector has been an endeavour with uneven results so far. To be sure, we should strive for confidence in no reason arising for capital to flee. But this pace cannot be pushed by an FTA. As India has struck its own balance of partial convertibility with a managed currency float and a reasonably autonomous monetary policy, we don’t face pressure from the ‘impossible trinity’ to drop our last few capital curbs either.

