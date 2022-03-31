Keeping stagflation in check will be a global challenge

At that point, governments, under pressure from disgruntled citizens, may be tempted to come to the rescue with price and wage caps and administrative controls to tame inflation. These measures have proven unsuccessful in the past, not least in the stagflationary 1970s, and there is no reason to think that this time will be different. If anything, some governments would make matters even worse by, say, re-introducing automatic indexation mechanisms for salaries and pensions.