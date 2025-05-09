India-UK deal: A truly historic convergence on trade

The FTA is expected to double India-UK trade, placed at around $54 billion last year, by 2030. The FTA is also being touted as a model for future FTAs. However, gaps between the draft agreement and the final text could still arise. First, both sides have to finalize its legal text, which can present some challenges. Thereafter, the pact will be put under the scrutiny of multiple authorities in the UK, such as its independent Trade and Agriculture Commission; the legal text will then need to be ratified by the parliaments of both nations.