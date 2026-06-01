India could end up ageing before it gets rich—why other states may need policy cues from Kerala

What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow,” said Gopal Krishna Gokhale, political leader and social reformer of the late 19th century.
Perhaps we can update those words to ‘What Kerala does today, India will have to do tomorrow.’
The reason? In a first, at least in nominal terms, the newly elected Congress government in Kerala has set up a department for the elderly.
It aims to assure the ageing dignity, welfare, protection, care and active participation in society.
Thanks to a combination of good healthcare and high literacy, especially of women, the state has seen a steady decline in its fertility rate along with increased longevity. Its demographic profile today resembles that of Western countries.
The result? Kerala is India’s most rapidly ageing state. Its dependency ratio—i.e., of people aged zero to 14 and over 65 to its 15-64 working-age population—is among the highest in India, even as its per capita income ranks ninth.