Kerala should aim to become the world’s design capital

Every time I have to board flight from Kochi airport in Kerala, I make it a point to go a bit early. I have never experienced heavy rush at this airport. But I always try to reach early only because after all the security formalities are over, I want to spend some time at the book stalls inside the airport terminal. At these stalls, I spend most of my time in the Malayalam section. I randomly pick up any book in the language that I can lay my hands on, whether or not I have any intention to buy it. But I do this because I want to look at the cover designs of those books. Nowhere else in the world have I seen book covers that are quite as artistic. Being in the Malayalam section of a bookstall is pretty much like being in an art gallery.

Kerala is endowed with the some of the most scenic natural beauty in the world. But many might not know that the state is also endowed with yet another potential: that is, its creative talent. Kerala, remember, is the land of Raja Ravi Varma. It is the land where world-class filmmakers like Adoor Gopalakrishnan and G. Aravindan came from. The Kochi-Muziris Biennale art festival is just the latest expression of the state’s creative genes. The design culture of Kerala is not a recent phenomenon. One only has to look at the distinct temple architecture of Kerala to appreciate the depth of the state’s design capabilities.

I had often wondered whether the huge untapped design resources of the state will ever be fully explored. In recent years, we have seen how South Korea has transformed into an entertainment juggernaut and a major cultural-product exporter in its own right. It is no coincidence that globally acclaimed films like Parasite or a Netflix show like Squid Game emerged from that country. It is the result of years of concerted effort. If South Korea can do it, why can’t Kerala too build an economy based on its creative output?

Last weekend, at a function of the Kerala Management Association, I was pleased to hear the state’s chief secretary V. Venu talk about the state government’s decision to focus on animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality (AVGC-XR) businesses. This is a great decision in the right direction.

No one has to teach Kerala how to acquire a global focus in what people do. Right from the days of the international spice trade to the promotion of its tourism potential, the state has always had a global focus. If done right, Kerala has the ability to become the design capital of the world.

There is another learning from the way Kerala went about building itself as a favoured tourist destination. Of course, such decisions of a state always come from the vision of its political leadership. But in Kerala’s case, what is especially interesting is that several top bureaucrats (including the present chief secretary) who were given responsibility to place the state prominently on the tourism map did not take it as just another job. They considered it a calling. This high level of involvement from the bureaucracy went a long way in effectively implementing the government’s decisions on the ground. No wonder Kerala now has a highly efficient ground-up ecosystem for tourism.

Kerala had also envisioned setting up India’s first techno park. But, on account of various reasons, it missed the software business bus. The state can learn from its mistakes of the past while putting in place the foundations of a world-class design business . Tapping the business potential of animation, visual effects, gaming, comics and extended reality is clearly not about creativity alone. All these fields involve cutting edge technologies. Artificial intelligence-powered design tools that can analyse large data-sets to identify patterns and create designs that are tailored to specific audiences, 3D printing that enables designers to create prototypes with complex shapes and other such modern technologies will have to become the order of the day.

Good design is not about just creating an artefact. Designing a great video game, for example, is not an end in itself. Great designing is all about developing a game that an end user will use regularly, creating almost an addiction for it. As the anthropologist Natasha Dow Schull describes the process in her book Addiction by Design, game development is all about a having a deep understanding of the human brain, more so its reward systems.

If Kerala has to build a strong design economy, the state’s creative talent should be backed with the best expertise in technology and cognitive neuroscience. Kerala surely understands the importance of design education. The College of Fine Arts, Trivandrum, was established way back in 1881. To cater to needs of the future, the state must take steps to build world-class design institutes across the state to hone local design talent.

Kerala has an excellent track record in creating an ecosystem to cater to a global market for its natural beauty. This experience should come in handy while nurturing its creative talent so that Kerala can achieve the aim of becoming the world’s design capital. Note that the human brain is most creative when it is most relaxed. What is a better place to relax than the backwaters and hill stations of Kerala? Given the state’s thriving tourist industry, building a creative industry could well be a strategic move of forward integration.