Kerala’s floods require a local set of responses

Of the 44 rivers that drain Kerala of excess water, many end up in spate every monsoon season. While a loss of forest cover down the decades turned hillsides unstable, the use of concrete for construction has disrupted the state’s natural rainwater absorption and drainage system. Quarrying, mining and other such activities compounded the menace. Many check dams got silted up, leaving their reservoirs unable to restrain downhill gushes of water. These risks were flagged about a decade ago by a centrally-appointed panel on the ecological fragility of our Western Ghats. Headed by ecologist Madhav Gadgil, the committee had recommended measures to halt and reverse the damage, but they were implemented inadequately. Today, as Kerala struggles to cope with floodwaters, we must press ahead with relief provisions. Beyond that, we should reach for region-specific solutions that involve actions within the ambit of local administrative control. The challenge of flood mitigation is daunting, especially because we have a complex interplay of factors to deal with. Not only is it difficult to compartmentalize causes, we might be past a point of no-return on some of these. Still, it is incumbent upon us to accelerate our response to domestic dangers on the ground even as international talks on carbon-neutrality get set to suffuse the air at Glasgow. Kerala’s recurrent floods need a comprehensive plan of their own.

