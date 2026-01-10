Ketan Parekh, the persistent ghoul of Dalal Street

Lurking in the shadows

The ban, however, was never enough to deter a man like Parekh, who viewed it merely as necessitating a change in tactics. In 2009, he was found to be trading through 26 front companies, which were subsequently banned. Most recently, in January 2025, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) unmasked Parekh’s continued presence in the shadows. An interim order detailed a multi-crore front-running scam involving non-public information from a major US-based fund. The investigation revealed that Parekh allegedly used encrypted messaging and aliases like "Jack" and "Boss" to issue trading instructions to a network of front-runners.