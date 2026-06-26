Kevin Warsh wants the US Fed to speak less—but has he really thought this idea through?

US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh is changing how the central bank conducts monetary policy. A fresh look is appropriate, especially given the Fed’s failure to achieve its 2% inflation objective for more than five years. But this needs to be done with greater care than Warsh has shown to date.
In particular, deliberately obscuring the Fed’s monetary policy reaction function—how the Fed would likely adjust interest rates in response to changing economic circumstances—threatens to undermine its effectiveness and make it harder for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to achieve its stated goal of price stability.
On the positive side of the ledger, streamlining the FOMC policy statement is appropriate. The statement had become long and cumbersome, in part because of the intense scrutiny paid to any adjustments.