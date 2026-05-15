What ‘regime change’ does Kevin Warsh have in mind at the US Federal Reserve?

With the confirmation of Kevin Warsh as chair of the US Federal Reserve by the Senate, the curtains come down on one of the world’s most talked-about appointments.
He takes over on Friday from Jerome Powell, whose term has been both momentous (think covid) and tempestuous (recall his run-ins with US President Donald Trump on rate policy); and at a time when the central bank’s independence is being severely tested.
Trump has tried—in vain so far—to exert influence over the Fed. He even pushed for a probe by the US justice department of Powell’s handling of a Fed building renovation project. The investigation has since been dropped, most likely to ease Senate approval.
Powell, though, has vowed to stay on at the Fed (his term on its board ends in 2028) until that probe is truly over, saying he is worried about “the series of legal attacks on the Fed which threaten our ability to conduct monetary policy without considering political factors.”