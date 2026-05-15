What ‘regime change’ does Kevin Warsh have in mind at the US Federal Reserve?

It will be a while before Warsh reveals his cards. The first meeting of the US central bank’s rate-setting committee with him at its helm is slated for mid-June. In truth, he is caught between a rock and a hard place; US inflation in April was 3.8%, the highest since May 2023 and likely to go higher as the US-Iran stalemate over the Strait of Hormuz persists, even as America’s GDP growth remains satisfactory by US standards (2% in the first quarter of 2026, annualized, up from 0.5% the previous one).