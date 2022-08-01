Key lessons from public-private efforts will help us eliminate TB4 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 10:11 PM IST
We must absorb learnings on training, tendering and financing for PPP programme implementation to achieve that goal
We must absorb learnings on training, tendering and financing for PPP programme implementation to achieve that goal
Listen to this article
The covid pandemic has reminded us of the private sector’s disruptive potential for serving public health goals. However, in the past, central and state governments have strived to engage with the private sector in different disease areas. There are also several examples in maternal health; the Chiranjeevi Yojana programme in Gujarat, for instance, which was envisioned to increase institutional deliveries by working with private providers, reduced maternal mortality rates by more than half . The Hausala Sajheedari initiative effectively engaged private health facilities for family planning in Uttar Pradesh , where private providers could provide free family planning services on a reimbursement basis under a public private partnership (PPP) model.