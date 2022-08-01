Key lessons from public-private efforts will help us eliminate TB

In this context, tuberculosis (TB) is one public health issue that illustrates numerous challenges and also offers learnings about potential solutions that can mitigate not just TB, but other diseases as well. Almost half of all patients with TB symptoms seek care in the private sector. Here, the National Prevalence Survey can offer crucial insights because it offers disaggregated data about the actual burden of TB in India and health-seeking behaviours in the public and private sectors. This information can help form a tailored approach for TB elimination that can suit different state geographies within the country. At the same time, unstandardized care in the private sector could lead to treatment delays, contributing to the emergence of drug-resistant TB and increased mortality; a 2019 study estimated that a symptomatic patient approached multiple private healthcare providers, taking up to 65 days before an accurate diagnosis. The challenge can thus be summarized like this: How can public health systems capitalize upon the disruptive potential of the private sector’s reach and resources and ensure standardized care?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}