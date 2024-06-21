Keynes: In the long run, we’re all impressed by his relevance
Summary
- The economist overturned the view that free-market capitalism achieves its own equilibrium. The Keynesian idea of fiscal stimulus had hauled the US out of its Great Depression before it fell out of favour in the 1980s, but the pandemic crisis revived it. Keynes was proven right again.
Three economists have straddled the policy space globally as no one else. Adam Smith (1723-1790), with his ‘invisible hand’ and free market, promoted welfare of all and hoped to bolster the wealth of countries; Karl Marx (1818-1883) prophesied the death of capitalism under its own weight of contradictions to usher in a utopian classless society.