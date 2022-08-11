Kia dispels first-mover advantage theory for India’s auto market

If the Seltos was a success, the Sonet pushed the pedal further and sold around 75,000 cars a year on average in the last two years. In between the growing positivity amongst consumers for Kia the company also announced an official change to its identity. Most companies bolster their foreign origins and identity. Kia did the reverse. In May, last year, Kia announced its new corporate name would be Kia India. The message was clear: this was a company for India. It's also important that car makers walk the talk when entering a market and not treat it like an afterthought or a dumping ground for obsolete or old lifecycle products. Think Qualis, Pajero and Endeavour. But also, when, say Honda brings its new Civic to India, but with a ten-year-old engine. Companies don't sell their latest cars here on the pretext of India being a price-sensitive market.