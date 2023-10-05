Kidfluencers are the chimney sweeps of the information age
Enforcing equity in cases of child labour demands deeper thought
The topic of child labour evokes strong emotions and old stereotypes, such as the chimney sweeps of Dickensian London. The good news is that nowadays child labour can be more pleasant and more rewarding. The bad news is that the question of how to protect working children is more complicated. A lot of children are grossly underpaid—not necessarily by the master sweep, but by their parents.