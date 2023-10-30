Kim Kardashian’s Skims can’t get far with shapewear for men
It’s risky to bet on male body insecurity forming more than a niche
Kim Kardashian has been in the news again. Not for whomever she’s dating or some controversial social media post. Instead, it was for her intimates and shapewear brand Skims, which launched a new men’s line, which includes underwear, tees and socks. The obvious question posed to Kardashian has been: When are you coming out with a men’s shapewear line? It’s “forthcoming," but not a part of the inaugural line. Smart move, Keeks. Shapewear for men is set up to fail.