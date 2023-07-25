Gentlemen at the gate: Inside a new KKR

Mumbai: In December 2020, when bulge bracket private equity firm KKR (with more than $500 billion in assets under management globally) picked Gaurav Trehan as the successor to its high-profile India chief Sanjay Nayar in December 2020, the industry was struck by the contrast in personalities. It was almost as if the firm sought out a very different prototype of a leader.

Nayar, a Citibank banker who was handpicked by KKR founder Henry Kravis in 2009, had not just been the face of KKR in India for more than a decade, he was among the country’s most visible faces in high finance. He could be seen cultivating promoters at budget consultations and industry forums, keynoting an event or holding forth in media interviews. Like a quintessential banker, he got around. And for good reason. Nayar and his wife Falguni Nayar exemplify what hardworking professionals who were not born to wealthy parents could accomplish in contemporary India. The duo met at IIM Ahmedabad and went on to have successful careers in banking and finance. Falguni, who made quite a mark as an investment banker, decided to pivot into entrepreneurship, founded Nykaa and became a rare self-made Indian woman billionaire when the company went public in 2021. As KKR’s man in India, Nayar was known to hustle and pound the streets hard, working on building promoter ties and securing a deal pipeline.

Trehan, in comparison, is elusive and barely heard from. He has hardly given media interviews and his articulation of the firm’s strategy and activities here have mostly come when the India office has hosted visiting global KKR leaders. A person familiar with his operating style says he places a premium on likeability, believing that people like to do business with people they like. “If you invest in a company, you are going to have to work with that promoter for at least five years. There will be good times and bad. You need to like each other to make it work," the person said, adding that the executive has focussed a lot over the last three years to ensure KKR India’s culture is one of “humility, politeness, respect, collaboration and team work".

It all fits in with a recasting of image by the private equity industry globally. The industry that epitomised a muscular pursuit of financial returns and took the excesses along the way in its stride, has been making way for one where executives are more likely to talk about their work in advancing sustainability. Black Rock, the $10 trillion investment behemoth whose headquarters neighbours KKR’s in New York’s Hudson Yards, is so focussed on the environment, sustainability and governance (ESG) paradigm that CEO Larry Fink faced a backlash recently for saying the firm “forces behaviours" at investee companies towards ESG goals. On KKR’s own home page, the spotlight is on its 2022 sustainability report. This is a firm the well-known book about whose aggressive 1988 buyout of the tobacco company RJR Nabisco is titled Barbarians at the Gate.

If KKR and private equity at large is seeking to project a softer side, by all accounts, Trehan is proving to be the right man for the job. But what has that recalibration meant for the firm’s investment thesis and its performance? That’s a more complex story and needs some background to understand.

A mixed bag

KKR’s first decade (the firm launched its India office in 2006 but gained momentum really after Nayar’s arrival in 2009) in India is something of a mixed bag.

Nayar led KKR through two phases of private equity investing. The KKR playbook globally has always been big buyouts, but the India market was different and it began slowly by acquiring small stakes in companies such as Cafe Coffee Day, Bharti Infratel, and Dalmia Cements, among others.

The firm hit its stride with deals in 2013 in Alliance Tyres Group (where it bought more than 90% equity stake) and Gland Pharma (in which it acquired a 33% stake). Both generated blockbuster returns for KKR in India.

That was also the year that KKR, under Nayar, decided that it was better off adopting the global KKR playbook and KKR started pursuing larger buyout deals. The Indian market had also matured by then to throw up opportunities for large-sized control transactions (called so as the investor gains control of the firm).

The philosophy then was to “control your own destiny"—meaning, unlike a minority investment, the firm won’t be at the mercy of other investors in a buyout and can control its path to exit, and therefore returns. Typically, control deals also help funds like KKR deploy large sums.

This strategy led KKR to acquire majority stakes in several companies, such as Radiant Life Care in 2017. The latter merged with Max Healthcare in 2020, which KKR exited last year to blockbuster returns.

But as KKR started expanding its ambition in India, it suffered a reversal. In line with its global portfolio of products, it had launched a credit business in India and had acquired a shadow bank licence (known as non-banking financial services). Between 2018 and 2020, KKR’s ambitious credit strategy went belly up—in part because of the liquidity crisis following the IL&FS collapse and in part perhaps on account of lax diligence by KKR. A Bloomberg report in January 2021 said that the firm’s leadership at the time assessed that nearly 50% of its credit portfolio was at the risk of going bad and required intervention. KKR eventually chose to merge its credit NBFC with InCred Financial Services.

To be fair, many other NBFCs such as Altico Capital and Piramal Capital also struggled at the time, but the fallout of the credit collapse took the sheen out of Nayar’s star within the investor ecosystem. Credit deals with companies such as Sintex, Resonance and Avantha group rapidly went south and had to be written off. A January 2021 Bloomberg story said the Resonance deal has been cited on internal KKR calls as a textbook case of how not to structure deals. It attributed the information to anonymous sources.

With Nayar coming up on his retirement, KKR began scouting for a successor, eventually choosing Gaurav Trehan, a TPG veteran and a UCLA alumnus.

Since December 2020 when Trehan joined, the firm has almost entirely changed its old team and recast its investment strategy.

In his first on-record interview to reporters after taking over, Trehan and global co-chief executive officer Joe Bae in April offered some insights on the firm’s strategy for India. The firm was betting on India’s demographic, they said. KKR was winding down its real estate NBFC, the executives said, and will not invest in real estate through debt. It is adopting a more diversified approach towards credit and choosing to invest in credit from an Asia fund to ensure country risk is diversified. In short, Trehan has expanded the focus of the firm, cut back on old legacy hot spots like credit and real estate, and taken a more sharper focus on technology, digital infrastructure as well as physical infrastructure.

Has the firm’s strategy played out? The nature of private equity is such that it can only be assessed in a 10-year period, but some of Trehan’s thinking can be understood through the firm’s moves in recent years.

A thematic approach

KKR’s approach to private equity in India has seen a clear shift. The RJR Nabisco deal from the late 1980s, pioneered leveraged buyouts—where the investor takes on large amounts of debt, often with the target company’s assets and cash flow as collateral, which is paid off through company earnings. It allows investors to access larger pools of capital and has now become a common place practice across the world. Private equity in India has been tamer. If there ever was a conversation around the cut-throat aspects of private equity, it came up after V.G. Siddhartha, the founder of Cafe Coffee Day, took his own life in 2019. Siddhartha’s last letter before his death by suicide said he “gave up" as he “could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares, a transaction I had partially completed six months ago by borrowing a large sum of money from a friend." Investors and lenders were later given a clean chit by the investigators and CCD. KKR, Rivendell PE (formerly New Silk Route) and Affirma Capital, which manages the portfolio of Standard Chartered PE, were among the investors and lenders.

While Trehan has been focussing on building a milder, gentler KKR in India, he has also broadened the firm’s approach to private equity.

If in the half-decade prior to 2020, KKR was focussed mostly on buyouts in India—for instance, during Nayar’s era, KKR acquired Eurokids International (a K-12 school chain now renamed as Lighthouse) (2019), investment banking firm Avendus Capital (2016), Radiant Life Care (which later became Max Healthcare, after a merger) and waste management business Ramky Enviro Engineers (2018-19) now renamed as RE Sustainability, and JB Chemicals (2020)—the firm’s strategy has since expanded to include investments across stages, deal sizes and stakes.

To be clear, the jury is still out on how much money the firm will make through these investments. JB Chemicals has grown twice the size in revenue since KKR invested and three times in market capitalization. KKR made nearly 5X from its investment in Max Healthcare, while some of its other investments such as Avendus Capital, RE Sustainability or Lighthouse are yet to see exits.

However, since Trehan took over, KKR has picked up smaller stakes and has made growth equity investments in companies such as Shriram General Insurance (2022), Livspace (2022), Lenskart (2021), Five Star Business (2021), Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail (2020) among others, in addition to a majority control deal in Vini Cosmetics (2021) and the buyout of Ness Digital Engineering (2022).

Trehan comes with a fair bit of experience in technology and financial services. In technology, so far, with capital chasing after companies, most companies have focussed on raising growth capital. And, it is hard to acquire majority stakes in financial services companies in India because of strict Reserve Bank of India guidelines.

But some of Trehan’s moves have been deliberate.

“KKR has re-engineered its thinking to be more thematic in approach instead of just thinking about buyouts. It has to be a good sector in a theme it likes," the first person cited above, familiar with the firm’s thinking, said.

Some of the initial filters now are based on its preferred sectors, which have favourable macro-tailwinds, companies with the good unit economics, which have moats, have a strong management team and a good founder that KKR can partner with. After applying these filters, KKR may look at whether it is a minority, significant minority, control or buyout transactions, the person added.

In India, the themes that the firm likes are consumerism, digital acceleration, and healthcare. “Coming out of these themes, when the opportunity set comes up, the firm decides whether it is the right opportunity set, the second derivative of that is what type of deal it is," the person cited above added. Some of the broad sector buckets the firm likes include financial services, technology services, general technology, consumer, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

This is also because the firm now has the benefit of drawing capital from multiple global pools, beyond its flagship Asia buyout fund—which allows the firm to have multiple strategies within private equity.

It has an Asia Next Generation technology fund, for its technology investments, and a global healthcare strategic growth fund which it uses to make small growth equity investments in healthcare and pharmaceuticals companies. In the last few years, KKR has also formed a Core Fund, raised through internal KKR capital, which can stay invested in companies for over 10-15 years. Separately, it also has Asia-focussed infrastructure and credit funds.

This strategy allows KKR to make a play for deals of every size, even those in the range of $50 million to $75 million. But on the flip side, minority investments also mean, firms are at the mercy of other shareholders while securing exits. KKR has struggled with this—as seen in the case of Cafe Coffee Day.

In all, the company has invested some $7 billion since Trehan took over.

Change in credit strategy

After merging the NBFC KKR Financial Services with Incred, it has now reevaluated its credit strategy and relaunched its credit business through an Asian fund, which has made two investments in India, the people cited above said.

When Barings EQT private equity firm raised $350 million in debt to acquire IGT Solutions from Apollo Global for $800 million in 2021, KKR was one of the lenders through its Asia credit fund. This is a new element in its strategy, where the firm is lending to other private equity firms.

The second investment is a debt offering made to an internal KKR deal in India.

KKR is also not planning to lend to be on the “high risk" part of the curve when it comes to credit investing, the person cited above added. It will not look for very high returns, and will seek low to mid-teens returns. “The firm is looking at high quality sponsors and do sponsor-to-sponsor buyout deals, who are looking for acquisition loans," the person added.

Clearly, Trehan’s approach and deals appear to be working for his bosses. KKR rejigged its Asia leadership last month, elevating Trehan to head private equity in Asia. Perhaps as a precursor, Joe Bae, the co-chief executive officer of KKR, had words of praise when he was in Mumbai in April.

“Gaurav has done an amazing job. And in fairness, it is a tougher role today, because it is not just private equity, it is infrastructure, it is tech, it is growth capital, it is real estate and it is credit. So now, we have a holistic platform now, not just in India, but across Asia," he said.