Gentlemen at the gate: Inside a new KKR
Ranjani Raghavan 12 min read 25 Jul 2023, 11:08 PM IST
SummaryHow Gaurav Trehan recast KKR’s culture, investment thesis and approach in India
Mumbai: In December 2020, when bulge bracket private equity firm KKR (with more than $500 billion in assets under management globally) picked Gaurav Trehan as the successor to its high-profile India chief Sanjay Nayar in December 2020, the industry was struck by the contrast in personalities. It was almost as if the firm sought out a very different prototype of a leader.
