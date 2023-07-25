Gentlemen at the gate: Inside a new KKR

A thematic approach

KKR’s approach to private equity in India has seen a clear shift. The RJR Nabisco deal from the late 1980s, pioneered leveraged buyouts—where the investor takes on large amounts of debt, often with the target company’s assets and cash flow as collateral, which is paid off through company earnings. It allows investors to access larger pools of capital and has now become a common place practice across the world. Private equity in India has been tamer. If there ever was a conversation around the cut-throat aspects of private equity, it came up after V.G. Siddhartha, the founder of Cafe Coffee Day, took his own life in 2019. Siddhartha’s last letter before his death by suicide said he “gave up" as he “could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares, a transaction I had partially completed six months ago by borrowing a large sum of money from a friend." Investors and lenders were later given a clean chit by the investigators and CCD. KKR, Rivendell PE (formerly New Silk Route) and Affirma Capital, which manages the portfolio of Standard Chartered PE, were among the investors and lenders.