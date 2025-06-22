Dani Rodrik: Abundance for consumers could still mean misery for workers
An economic vision of abundantly supplied markets isn’t enough. People don’t just derive an income from their vocations, but self-esteem and satisfaction too. We need policies that generate good jobs, even if we sacrifice some efficiency for it.
The surest way for policy advocates to lose a progressive audience is to talk about the economy’s supply side, the importance of incentives and the dangers of overregulation—ideas typically linked to conservative agendas. Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson’s new book Abundance aims to change all that.