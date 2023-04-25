What’s unique doesn’t just tend to stand out and stay on top of our minds, it precedes the words ‘selling proposition’ in B-school handbooks for good reason. News of a ‘water metro’ making waves in Kochi seems to tick multiple boxes on uniqueness. Given Kerala’s raucous politics, that a waterway arm of the city’s metro railway reached its flag-off point with so few protests was remarkable in itself. An art and heritage body had argued that a terminal in Fort Kochi would violate a zone marked for conservation. Turf questions arose over the need for jetties to get a nod from the local port authority. But while Kochi Metro Rail Ltd is a 50:50 joint venture between the central and state governments, the waterway operator is under the latter’s control and has had a smooth path. In a rare moment of convergence, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the rightist BJP and Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the leftist CPM both hailed the project. Conceived as a ferry network to link 10 islands with the mainland city via 16 aqua lanes and 38 stations, it plans to serve commuters at ₹20 per ride on its debut service from High Court to Vypin, a run of about 20 minutes, with departures every 15 minutes for peak traffic. Vyttila to Kakkanad will be next. As other routes open, its hybrid e-vessels will become vehicles of mass transit. This drew its feasibility from another peculiarity: Kochi’s enviable waterscape. Even Venetians rave about it.

Kochi’s profile has been elevated sufficiently by its art-festival fame, one may argue. Also, ferry services have been around, even if not integrated with a railway system, so talking it up for its novelty beyond scale can slide into oversell. Yet, this water metro also boasts of a less obvious point of differentiation. This is an example of development that isn’t just another concrete replica cranked out under the usual cookie-cutter conditions, as is the case across much of India. It’s a story with a material difference, one that’s bigger than the storyboard of an ad agency, and to the extent Kerala needs a twist in its tourist-luring image of a houseboat adrift in idyllic backwaters, publicity for dynamic public services should serve the state well. Apart from the same old job of getting people around town cheaply, it smashes the clutter so well that it could even be portrayed as an art project. But still, for all the hype we create around it, its claim to significance might eventually extend well beyond politics, public policy, topography and marketing.

Should Kochi’s water metro turn heads, like it should, an enduring impact could turn out to be on what the word ‘metro’ conveys to us. At one time, it was simply assumed to be short for ‘metropolis’, an expression traceable to Greek words for ‘mother city’. There was nothing inevitable about its capture by a particular form of public transport. But the underground railway of Paris picked the word ‘metropolitan’ to describe its system, perhaps because coach windows didn’t allow visual confirmation, and soon ‘metro’ was a generic name for any mode of urban transit on rails. This was a mix-up; after all, a city is static, while ‘metro’ refers to an enabler of mass mobility. Our role has been to do what we have a knack for: we didn’t just adopt it, but widened its mixed-up usage even more. And why not? In most crowded cities, “Take the metro" is advice to follow the crowd. What that means can and should differ.