Kochi’s water metro has unique ripples to make2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 11:42 PM IST
This novel waterway network stands apart in many ways, but its final claim to significance might extend beyond politics, topography, policy and marketing—to its impact on language
What’s unique doesn’t just tend to stand out and stay on top of our minds, it precedes the words ‘selling proposition’ in B-school handbooks for good reason. News of a ‘water metro’ making waves in Kochi seems to tick multiple boxes on uniqueness. Given Kerala’s raucous politics, that a waterway arm of the city’s metro railway reached its flag-off point with so few protests was remarkable in itself. An art and heritage body had argued that a terminal in Fort Kochi would violate a zone marked for conservation. Turf questions arose over the need for jetties to get a nod from the local port authority. But while Kochi Metro Rail Ltd is a 50:50 joint venture between the central and state governments, the waterway operator is under the latter’s control and has had a smooth path. In a rare moment of convergence, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the rightist BJP and Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the leftist CPM both hailed the project. Conceived as a ferry network to link 10 islands with the mainland city via 16 aqua lanes and 38 stations, it plans to serve commuters at ₹20 per ride on its debut service from High Court to Vypin, a run of about 20 minutes, with departures every 15 minutes for peak traffic. Vyttila to Kakkanad will be next. As other routes open, its hybrid e-vessels will become vehicles of mass transit. This drew its feasibility from another peculiarity: Kochi’s enviable waterscape. Even Venetians rave about it.