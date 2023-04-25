Kochi’s water metro has unique ripples to make

What’s unique doesn’t just tend to stand out and stay on top of our minds, it precedes the words ‘selling proposition’ in B-school handbooks for good reason. News of a ‘water metro’ making waves in Kochi seems to tick multiple boxes on uniqueness. Given Kerala’s raucous politics, that a waterway arm of the city’s metro railway reached its flag-off point with so few protests was remarkable in itself. An art and heritage body had argued that a terminal in Fort Kochi would violate a zone marked for conservation. Turf questions arose over the need for jetties to get a nod from the local port authority. But while Kochi Metro Rail Ltd is a 50:50 joint venture between the central and state governments, the waterway operator is under the latter’s control and has had a smooth path. In a rare moment of convergence, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the rightist BJP and Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the leftist CPM both hailed the project. Conceived as a ferry network to link 10 islands with the mainland city via 16 aqua lanes and 38 stations, it plans to serve commuters at ₹20 per ride on its debut service from High Court to Vypin, a run of about 20 minutes, with departures every 15 minutes for peak traffic. Vyttila to Kakkanad will be next. As other routes open, its hybrid e-vessels will become vehicles of mass transit. This drew its feasibility from another peculiarity: Kochi’s enviable waterscape. Even Venetians rave about it.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}