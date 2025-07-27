Kolhapuri slip: Luxury houses need to grasp India’s domestic sensibilities
Prada learnt a lesson about India from its recent slip-up over Kolhapuris. As India emerges as a market, luxe labels should remember that success requires a balance of local authenticity and global appeal.
Retailing for as little as $10, India’s beloved Kolhapuri sandals are a staple in wardrobes across the sub-continent. So, when global luxury brand Prada debuted a new type of footwear at Milan Fashion Week that bore a stark resemblance to them, it didn’t take long for fury to build online.