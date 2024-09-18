It’s an age of leaderless movements but can they succeed in India?
Summary
- While leaderless mass movements—like the student uprising in Bangladesh and doctor protests in Kolkata—signal popular dissent and can remind rulers that they are answerable to the people, they are very unlikely to bring our fragmented polity and society together.
A turbulent August has been followed by an uncertain September on both sides of the border between Bangladesh and West Bengal. In Bangladesh, a small student movement that began in early June became a mass uprising that forced prime minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to Delhi. An interim government is trying to restore normalcy, but no one knows what comes next.