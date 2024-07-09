Microblog site Koo’s shutdown has a message for B2C startups
Summary
- Adapting old ideas with superficial differentiation won’t cut it. Startups need to generate intellectual property and deploy true innovation that can serve actual user needs everywhere in the world. What succeeds here can succeed globally.
India’s homegrown social media service, Koo, ceased operations last week. Launched with the ambition of providing a multi-language social media service to compete with X (formerly Twitter), Koo failed to carve out a niche in the digital market. Its shutdown sheds light on challenges that must be tackled to build a digital economy that creates local value.