Kotak bank’s insurance stake sale to Zurich group a signature Uday Kotak deal

Exiting a business whose performance has been underwhelming for about a decade is sensible. In an industry with more than 30 players, of which about a dozen control 90% of the market, Kotak General Insurance Company has been a laggard. With Zurich investing $488 million or Rs. 4,051 crore for a 51 % stake in the company, with the option to buy another 19% over the next three years, the Kotak group’s worries about infusing funds to grow the insurer will ease. More importantly, the foreign investment (the biggest in the Indian non-life segment) will be put to better use – bolstering the promoter bank’s capital base of over 21.7 % of of the end of September, cutting its losses in the general insurance unit, and helping to drive growth in the banking business, where the returns are far more promising.