The recent release of Korean group BTS’s Arirang album looks less like a musical comeback after a break and more like a case study in the strategic manipulation of consumer psychology. While publicists have framed the group’s return from a mandatory hiatus for military service as a cultural restoration, a closer analysis suggests a masterclass in behavioural economics.
K-pop craze: Why BTS's spectacular comeback has held behavioural economists in its thrall
SummaryThis K-pop group’s return after a hiatus doubles as a masterclass in behavioural economics. Regardless of the music’s quality, the domination of minds and consumer behaviour has created a multi-billion-dollar cultural asset.
The recent release of Korean group BTS’s Arirang album looks less like a musical comeback after a break and more like a case study in the strategic manipulation of consumer psychology. While publicists have framed the group’s return from a mandatory hiatus for military service as a cultural restoration, a closer analysis suggests a masterclass in behavioural economics.
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