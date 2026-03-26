K-pop craze: Why BTS's spectacular comeback has held behavioural economists in its thrall

The recent release of Korean group BTS’s Arirang album looks less like a musical comeback after a break and more like a case study in the strategic manipulation of consumer psychology. While publicists have framed the group’s return from a mandatory hiatus for military service as a cultural restoration, a closer analysis suggests a masterclass in behavioural economics.
The recent release of Korean group BTS’s Arirang album looks less like a musical comeback after a break and more like a case study in the strategic manipulation of consumer psychology. While publicists have framed the group’s return from a mandatory hiatus for military service as a cultural restoration, a closer analysis suggests a masterclass in behavioural economics.
BTS’s comeback is projected to inject billions of dollars into the global economy. This cannot be explained by traditional economics alone, as it reflects an interplay of the ‘expectation effect’, theory of ‘intertemporal choice’ and the ‘scarcity heuristic.’
BTS’s comeback is projected to inject billions of dollars into the global economy. This cannot be explained by traditional economics alone, as it reflects an interplay of the ‘expectation effect’, theory of ‘intertemporal choice’ and the ‘scarcity heuristic.’
At the heart of the Arirang phenomenon is the expectation effect—a cognitive bias where anticipation reshapes perceived experience. Neuroscience research shows that prior beliefs can activate the brain’s reward circuitry even before a stimulus is encountered. For the BTS ‘ARMY’ (its fandom), the seven-member group’s three-year hiatus functions as a powerful expectation setter.
The portrayal of its return to live concerts, etc, anchored in Arirang, Korea’s unofficial national anthem, preconditions listeners to perceive the music as culturally and artistically superior.
This operates much like a high-stakes placebo effect. As found in 2008 wine experiments (shorturl.at/oxVD0), raising the price of wine significantly increased the reported value of the experience; similarly, the emotional ‘cost’ of the wait-time raises the BTS album’s perceived utility.
Standard economics relies on exponential discounting—the idea that individuals prefer immediate rewards and the value of a reward decays the longer one has to wait for it.
However, BTS’s management, HYBE, appears to have engineered a ‘negative discount rate.’ By deferring gratification for over 1,000 days, the perceived value of the reunion compounds rather than decays. This behaviour aligns with the scarcity heuristic, where an object’s perceived value is directly proportional to its unavailability.
During the hiatus, the ‘supply’ of fresh BTS music was effectively zero, while demand was sustained through solo projects and archival content. This creates a scarcity loop.
Behavioural economists often cite the ‘work-to-wait’ ratio: when the wait is framed as a sacrificial commitment (such as military service), the eventual consumption becomes a ‘virtue’ rather than a ‘vice.’ This helps explain why ticket prices for BTS’s Goyang stadium kickoff concert traded on secondary markets at premiums of up to 4,000%—the sunk cost of a three-year wait is internalized by fans as a justification for such spending.
The Arirang World Tour’s 360-degree stage design reveals sophisticated planning. In a standard setup for such a gig, roughly 30% of a stadium is unusable as the view of a stage is restricted. By eliminating the ‘back’ of the stage, HYBE increased usable capacity and the supply of premium seats (those closest to the stage), thus leveraging the ‘endowment effect.’
Fans who obtained these seats would feel they had ‘won’ a privilege, which could lead them to spend more on BTS merchandise and gig-related tourism. Every $1 spent on a ticket is estimated to generate about $3.50 for the local economy.
The decision to livestream BTS’s Gwanghwamun concert via Netflix creates a ‘global agora’ by tapping social proof and information cascades. When millions participate in a synchronized event, the crowd validates its importance. As Bikhchandani, Hirshleifer and Welch argue in their work on ‘fads’ and ‘conformity,’ individuals often ignore their private instincts in favour of following the crowd.
A global livestream ensures that the group’s comeback is not seen as just another musical event, but a ‘focal point’—a concept pioneered by Thomas Schelling. Because everyone knows that everyone else is watching, the album becomes a piece of ‘common knowledge,’ which forms the bedrock of cultural hegemony. This reduces the transaction cost of social interaction for fans, with the album providing the social currency for group cohesion.
Finally, the choice of the title Arirang is a strategic use of ‘anchoring.’ By linking a modern pop comeback to a centuries-old folk tradition, HYBE anchored the group’s value in historical prestige rather than transient pop trends. This mitigates the status quo bias among older demographics and non-fans, shifting perceptions of BTS from an ‘ephemeral boy band’ to a ‘cultural institution.’
In behavioural terms, this is an ‘identity nudge,’ appealing to the consumer’s sense of belonging to a larger cultural narrative. This move protects the brand from a ‘hedonic treadmill,’ where fans eventually tire of repetitive tropes. By shaping the product into a heritage asset, HYBE ensures a longer tail of profitability.
As Arirang begins its ascent on music charts, it is clear that its success is not simply about superior content. It is about the management of expectations around that content. In a world of abundance, where attention is scarce and fragmented, anticipation itself becomes a form of capital. BTS’s comeback illustrates how psychological factors do not merely distort economic outcomes, but actually deliver them to a brand’s advantage.
In the end, the question is not whether BTS’s music is good. It is why it feels as good as it does, and, more importantly, why millions are willing to act on that feeling by voting with their wallets. The answer lies not just in art, but in the architecture of belief.
These are the author’s personal views.
The author is professor, economics and executive director, Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship at Bhavan’s SPJIMR.