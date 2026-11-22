South Korea has spent the past three decades turning its music industry into a $11.5 billion global phenomenon. Now the government must take action to ensure that the young stars who underpin the success of K-pop are protected by enforceable laws—not just voluntary industry guidelines.
Korean broadcaster SBS reported last week that the ministry of culture, sports and tourism plans to conduct its first full survey into the welfare of underage performers next year. It’s a long-overdue step towards examining whether existing child-protection regulations are adequate.