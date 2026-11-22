South Korea has spent the past three decades turning its music industry into a $11.5 billion global phenomenon. Now the government must take action to ensure that the young stars who underpin the success of K-pop are protected by enforceable laws—not just voluntary industry guidelines.
South Korea has spent the past three decades turning its music industry into a $11.5 billion global phenomenon. Now the government must take action to ensure that the young stars who underpin the success of K-pop are protected by enforceable laws—not just voluntary industry guidelines.
Korean broadcaster SBS reported last week that the ministry of culture, sports and tourism plans to conduct its first full survey into the welfare of underage performers next year. It’s a long-overdue step towards examining whether existing child-protection regulations are adequate.
Korean broadcaster SBS reported last week that the ministry of culture, sports and tourism plans to conduct its first full survey into the welfare of underage performers next year. It’s a long-overdue step towards examining whether existing child-protection regulations are adequate.
The announcement was sparked by a New York Times report published this month, alleging that “unusually restrictive” contracts signed by the five members of chart-topping girl group NewJeans when they were minors failed to safeguard their basic rights, including sufficient time to sleep and attend school.
Entertainment group Hybe—the parent of Ador, the record label that developed NewJeans—said in an email that band members’ rights were guaranteed through supplementary agreements not cited in the NYT story.
That may be the case, but rather than treating the allegations as an isolated incident, regulators must examine working conditions across the entire industry.
Former trainees have long spoken out about the gruelling journey to becoming K-pop idols. A parliamentary forum in September highlighted complaints about unsafe shared housing and extreme dieting. The goal for the government should be to ensure that children as young as 12, most of whom will never taste stardom, aren’t mistreated as they pursue their dreams.
There is precedent for such scrutiny. The country’s antitrust watchdog introduced a standard contract for entertainers in 2009 following an outcry over the suicide of actress Jang Ja-yeon, 29.
She left a letter claiming that she had been coerced by her management to serve drinks and sleep with dozens of men. The contract template was later adapted for different roles in the media industry, even professional video-game players, and sought to curb exploitative practices such as excessively long commitments. The contracts were subsequently amended several times to bolster protections for minors.
But the standard agreements remain voluntary, potentially putting the onus on young performers and their families to negotiate with management companies. The government shouldn’t wait for its investigation to conclude before turning these model contracts into legally binding obligations backed by penalties for violations.
South Korea already has laws limiting young performers’ working hours and guaranteeing their right to education and rest, but the problem is often weak enforcement. The challenge is to ensure that these protections have real teeth.
Such oversight is especially important in a genre whose success rests on an intensive training program that usually begins well before performers officially start their careers.
BTS, which Hybe helped turn into the world’s most famous K-pop group, spent years preparing for its 2013 launch, with some members entering the trainee system in their early teens.
Katseye, a global girl group formed by Hybe and Interscope Geffen A&M Records, a division of Universal Music Group, underwent a shorter training program in Los Angeles before making its debut two years ago.
There’s no question that topping the charts requires an enormous investment of time and effort from aspiring performers—plus financial backing from the agencies training them. Neither side is guaranteed a return. But scrutiny of the industry’s treatment of young entertainers shouldn’t be mistaken for an attack on the system itself.
K-pop’s growing popularity internationally means record labels should expect greater accountability. Protecting children’s rights isn’t a matter of imposing Western values on Asian training methods or work ethic, but upholding standards that should apply regardless of where rising stars live or work.
Seoul could learn from Hollywood. In California, laws applying to child performers limit working hours, require schooling and set aside part of their earnings in protected accounts. The state extended financial protections to young social-media influencers last year. The rules aren’t foolproof, but they have helped improve legal protections for underage entertainers.
Stronger guardrails are also good for business. An industry that depends on developing emerging talent should have every incentive to protect them. The goal isn’t to dismantle the system that made K-pop such a massive worldwide force, but to ensure it treats fairly the new generation that makes it possible for the genre’s global ambitions to succeed. ©Bloomberg
The author is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion’s Asia team, covering corporate strategy and management in the region.