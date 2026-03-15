Kris Gopalakrishnan: The age of AI needs a new growth model—green innovation and entrepreneurship

AI’s energy challenge can become an innovation engine: The energy intensity of AI is not just a constraint; it can be a catalyst for innovation. It pushes entrepreneurs towards ‘efficient-by-design’ systems: smaller models where possible, smarter inference, better chips, better cooling, better scheduling of workloads and deeper integration with renewables. For instance, the Indian Institute of Science’s work on GaN 2D materials such as graphene and memristors is enabling low-power chips and memory that can run AI far more efficiently.