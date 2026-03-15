The world is at an inflection point. We have entered the age of artificial intelligence (AI), an era in which ‘intelligence’ is becoming cheap, fast and widely accessible. This will unlock breakthroughs across sectors: from agriculture to healthcare and manufacturing to education. But it also forces us to confront a hard truth: the AI revolution has a real physical footprint.
Kris Gopalakrishnan: The age of AI needs a new growth model—green innovation and entrepreneurship
SummaryAI could help India harness innovative ideas aimed at building a climate-friendly economy of the future. As the technology itself consumes vast energy resources, the challenge—and opportunity—is to deploy it for a green transition. It’s what many startups are doing.
The world is at an inflection point. We have entered the age of artificial intelligence (AI), an era in which ‘intelligence’ is becoming cheap, fast and widely accessible. This will unlock breakthroughs across sectors: from agriculture to healthcare and manufacturing to education. But it also forces us to confront a hard truth: the AI revolution has a real physical footprint.
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