Implement educational reforms in honour of Dr Kasturirangan (1940-2025)
SummaryWe must democratize Indian education in tribute to the vision of an educationist we’re indebted to. He chaired the committee that gave India its National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan passed away on 25 April 2025. Countless have contributed to building India, and his name will be among the top. But even the faintest of allusions to any such thing would have had him divert credit to his team, mentors, friends and the circumstances. Anybody but himself. So, I have wondered what tribute to pay him.