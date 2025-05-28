Implement educational reforms in honour of Dr Kasturirangan (1940-2025)

After our work was done on NEP 2020, one day Dr Rangan, as I called him, called me and said, “You will write our ‘Education Commission and After in 2030’." It was not a question. Rarely did he ask anything directly, so I said, “Yes sir, I will." That could be a tribute to him, one that he will not be able to turn away from. But for that, we need to learn from J.P. Naik’s experience and implement the NEP 2020, if not in full measure, at least very substantially. That would be the real tribute to him.