This is a golden age for self improvement. People can become better people in many ways. In fact, calling this pursuit ‘self-help’ is like calling a doctor, ‘doctor’. It may be correct but too vague. It is instead called ‘entrepreneurship’, ‘mindfulness’, ‘fine arts’, ‘philosophy’, ‘spirituality’, ‘creative writing’ and many other such things. I am thrilled, because so many people will become better people very soon, and then they will do another course to become even better. From what I have seen around me, the habitual, perennial mentees are of seven types.

The Kung Fu Pandas: In the animation film Kung Fu Panda, a bumbling panda with low self-esteem loves kung fu and wants to become good at it. He is dissatisfied with the masters available to him, and leads a life of regret. But then a string of accidents leads him to a worthy kung fu master far away from home—an ancient tortoise.

I know some Kung Fu Pandas. They are passionate fans of an art form, and they wish to learn. They are in pursuit of a mentor, but disenchanted with the gurus available to them, who are close home or of their own cultural type. Their low self-worth makes them feel that what is available to them or what reaches out to them must be worthless. They invariably find their master in a person who is racially different. The Indian panda, for instance, would find his master in a wise Caucasian tortoise.

Kung Fu Pandas are driven by a curse. They are of middling talent in the art they so love. Not so bad that they need not bother with it, but not so good that they can be great. So they need the social networks of useful people. Thus they are friendly and respectful, and as they are not too gifted, they are unthreatening, all of which leads to their initial success that they wrongly attribute to their racially-different Master.

Devotees of the Mind: A few years ago, I went to meet an Israeli called Lior Suchard who said he was “a mind-reader". He is among the people who have said that humans “use only 1% of their brain". By that they mean unlike most people, they use much more of their brain, which is how they bend spoons and tell you the name of your first girlfriend. Many people do not wish to consider this magic; they want to believe in the mystical nature of the mind, the reason why Suchard makes a good living. A workshop he held in Gurgaon to inform corporate managers how to use “the full potential" of their minds was attended by dozens of executives whose giant companies paid ₹16,000 per mind for it.

The mind has to be the most common subject of self-improvement. The typical Devotee of the Mind is a person who thinks he is “scientific", by which he means that he will believe anything agreeable that a person with impressive scientific credentials says, including nonsense. As a result, if you have a ‘neuro’ in your past or present job description, you can say a lot of abstract things about the mind, meditation and inner peace.

But the fact is that the mind is the least understood part of an animal. What we know today about the mind is almost the same as what people knew a thousand years ago, except for the general acceptance today that the mind is not the heart.

The Sports Analogy Consumer: A parable is an absurd form of a story. In a parable, one improbable event occurs—like say, a hare and a tortoise agree to have a race. And using this improbable event, the parable conveys an improbable moral. (Yet, parables sell more than my books.) The modern parable improves on the ancient form. In the modern parable, a true event is used by a mentor to tell you what you can do to succeed. Sports events are a special favourite. For instance, a guy will do a corporate workshop on ‘Roger Federer’s Lessons in Endurance’. Or, if a dull mediocre football team wins a major tournament, there will be some seminars on why team work is greater than individual genius.

There are hundreds of thousands of Analogy Consumers who are willing to see moral and practical messages in sports that can somehow transform their lives. Naturally, to meet the great demand for this, suppliers of Sports Analogy have roped in some of the greatest athletes who talk tangentially about how others can apply their sporting ways. For instance, Steve Waugh and Saurav Ganguly would be hired now and then to speak about ‘leadership’.

Among the other major subscribers of self-improvement are The Tradition Miners, who adore any principle as long as it is very ancient. For instance, every thing Chanakya said in the Arthashastra. Or some Innuit observation. But generally, the moral has to be not only ancient but also from scriptures of the forward caste or dominant race that has won the culture wars.

And, there are The Autobiography Seekers. I do not mean they seek the autobiographies of legends—that is a very different market. Instead, The Autobiography Seekers are self-absorbed people who think they are seeking self-improvement, but in reality they seek stories that remind them of themselves. And, there are The Masochists, who are hardwired to rate a difficult method highly and be suspicious of methods that are easy, pain-free and pleasurable.

And, there are also The Secret Disciples, like columnists who appear to lampoon people who wish to be better, but are in the throes of self-improvement themselves. Maybe they think that if they are secretive about something, it must be very important.

Manu Joseph is a journalist, and a novelist, most recently of ‘Miss Laila, Armed And Dangerous’

