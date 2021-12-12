Kung fu pandas and other such disciples in our midst

Devotees of the Mind: A few years ago, I went to meet an Israeli called Lior Suchard who said he was “a mind-reader". He is among the people who have said that humans “use only 1% of their brain". By that they mean unlike most people, they use much more of their brain, which is how they bend spoons and tell you the name of your first girlfriend. Many people do not wish to consider this magic; they want to believe in the mystical nature of the mind, the reason why Suchard makes a good living. A workshop he held in Gurgaon to inform corporate managers how to use “the full potential" of their minds was attended by dozens of executives whose giant companies paid ₹16,000 per mind for it.