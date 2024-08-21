Opinion
KYC exists to prevent fraud and not to make people miserable
Summary
- KYC rules help protect the fiduciaries and citizens. A wrong KYC could result in identity theft and allow scammers to misuse accounts. In this context, the regulator’s responsibility is not to make KYC easy but to ensure that it’s done correctly.
Until the 90s, you needed a referral to be able to open a bank account. Social capital was your ticket to get banking services. A person’s reputation in the community was used to help align their fiscal behaviours.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more