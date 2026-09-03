Even more so than usual, Hollywood’s future is uncertain. For decades the Los Angeles economy revolved around the film industry, but now more movies and shows are filmed elsewhere, driven or lured away by high expenses or tax incentives. The prospect of Paramount leaving California over the state’s antitrust lawsuit may not be serious, but the very idea that it can be entertained shows how much the economics of the industry have changed.
LA for showbiz, NYC for finance: talent clusters still matter in a world shrunk by telecom connectivity
SummaryTechnology may have made geography history, but not the value of talent pools. Places like New York City, Los Angeles and Silicon Valley draw the world’s most talented folks, spurring innovation that spills over to the entire US economy.
Even more so than usual, Hollywood’s future is uncertain. For decades the Los Angeles economy revolved around the film industry, but now more movies and shows are filmed elsewhere, driven or lured away by high expenses or tax incentives. The prospect of Paramount leaving California over the state’s antitrust lawsuit may not be serious, but the very idea that it can be entertained shows how much the economics of the industry have changed.
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