LA for showbiz, NYC for finance: talent clusters still matter in a world shrunk by telecom connectivity

Los Angeles is not the only US city being forced to consider a future without the industry that has defined its identity. Over the last half century, if you worked in tech, the Bay Area was the place to be, with access to top talent and financing. If you wanted to become a finance master-of-the-universe, you needed to at least start your career in New York. Now all of this is changing—with implications not only for these cities but also for the US economy.