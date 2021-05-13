Lab warriors must stay in a state of high alert

None of these R&D labs can afford to rest; not so long as the pandemic has even a slim chance of worsening, which cannot be ruled out if the virus mutates further and sets off a third wave of attacks after the second one ebbs. Scenario planners at the DRDO must stay alert, study how it might differ in its impact, and devote pre-emptive resources to hedge the country against such an eventuality. As cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty has warned, children and even infants might turn more vulnerable to covid as the pathogen seeks out newer groups of hosts, and treating under-age patients would call for redesigned devices for drug delivery and life support. Most of what we have deployed so far was designed for adults. Adapting all this for kids is an exercise that must begin right now, regardless of whether it turns out to be a waste. Modern warfare, let’s not forget, is about what’s achieved away from the actual theatre of action as much as what happens in the thick of battle. R&D matters. So too in this case.