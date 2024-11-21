Labelling standards: Impactful reforms can be delivered in small packages
Summary
- A series of small process tweaks, such as making rule changes for pack labelling in India less unpredictable, would help businesses save costs and plan their operations better. Such reforms would also signal India’s commitment to reducing regulatory fiction.
With the incoming Trump administration’s new Department of Government Efficiency under Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy in the US, the issue of government efficacy is in focus. India has been steadily leading its own quiet revolution through rigorous process reforms, systematically streamlining governance and dismantling bureaucratic red tape.