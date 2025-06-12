Food-tech is here to feed the world without devouring it
Lab-grown proteins and other nutritional breakthroughs will have a revolutionary impact. Food-tech could help us prove Thomas Malthus’s dismal forecast wrong again—but without worsening the world’s exposure to climate change in the process.
Picture this: 295 million people face severe hunger right now. Meanwhile, traditional farming consumes 70% of global freshwater, emits 11 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide annually and is responsible for 90% of deforestation worldwide. Every year, we lose about 12 million hectares, roughly the size of Greece, to drought and erosion. With an expected 10 billion mouths to feed by 2050, the current food supply trajectory simply isn’t sustainable.