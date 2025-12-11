The government must act as a model employer to demonstrate its commitment to India’s labour codes

Take the Code on Wages. It promises a national floor level minimum wage (NFLMW) applicable to all workers in the country. This is not a new measure. It was proposed in 1991 by the National Commission on Rural Labour (NCRL) and has been operational since 1996. Given inflation, the minimum wage was being revised upwards regularly until 2017, when it was fixed at ₹176 per day. Since then, however, the government has abandoned the practice of revising the NFLMW.