The government must act as a model employer to demonstrate its commitment to India’s labour codes

India’s government finally announced the implementation of the four labour codes passed by Parliament about five years ago, starting 21 November 2025. These four, namely the Code on Wages of 2019, Industrial Relations Code of 2020, Code on Social Security of 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code of 2020, were meant to rationalize 29 old labour laws by replacing them with new codes, as recommended in a 2002 report by the second National Commission of Labour set up in 1999.