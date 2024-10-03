Headline labour force survey data masks a pressing employment problem
Summary
- strapline: Early estimates from the 2023-24 PLFS point to India’s workforce having grown to around 607 million from 563 million in 2022-23 and Indian joblessness in decline. But headline data masks poor-quality employment and a troubling trend.
Last week, the National Statistical Office (NSO) released the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for 2023-24. This report, the seventh in a series of annual reports, was released just three months after the survey’s completion, unlike the first one, which took almost a year.