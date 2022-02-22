Labour laws could be good for business in the country

Let’s take a few examples. The four codes replace 29 of the existing labour laws, leaving at least 11 central and many more state regulations in existence, doing little to untangle the labyrinth. When it comes to social security, the government’s stated priority has been expanding coverage to include informal workers. But rather than moving in a fiscally prudent and iterative manner towards broad-based coverage, the relevant code extends coverage to specific groups like inter-state migrants and gig workers, while ignoring other categories such as intra-state migrants and other self-employed informal workers. What’s more, the code relies on several schemes to extend coverage, but many of these have low participation rates. Implementation has been relegated to the e-Shram portal, which faces its own set of challenges in access, registration and ultimately in the delivery of benefits.