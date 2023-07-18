Labour market data in the US holds evidence of a hiring bias

They wanted a person of colour," or its cousin: “No one wants to hire a White guy right now." Such rejoinders are casually asserted as fact these days: Being a Caucasian man, they claim, makes it harder to get hired in the US, especially in elite positions. Since the Supreme Court ruling curtailing the use of race in university admissions, corporate diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are being targeted as discriminatory. Labour market data, however, supports the opposite conclusion: Caucasian men have every advantage.

Check the unemployment numbers for men by ethnicity across different levels of education. As a rule, unemployment falls as education levels rise. Last month, the jobless rate for workers who did not complete high school was 6%, but it was 2% for those with an advanced degree. Dig deeper and you find that African-American men don’t accrue the same advantage from education as their Caucasian peers. Instead, a step-behind rule applies: They have the joblessness rate of the majority men a tier beneath them educationally. The US labour market treats African-American men with a college degree the same as Caucasian men without one. Through the 1980s, Caucasian male high school dropouts had a lower unemployment rate than African-American men who finished high school. Since the 1990s, the two groups have had similar unemployment rates.

This gap persists for men with more education as well. African-American men with an advanced degree (like law, medicine or business) historically had higher unemployment rates than Caucasian men with just a bachelor’s. The difference has closed over five years, but it’s clear that minority men find it harder getting employed.

For decades, economists have relied on audit studies to estimate racial discrimination for jobs. Identical resumes are sent in, with a tiny difference to which a callback response differential is attributed. It’s a rigorous test and its results have been consistent. For decades, it’s been twice as hard to get a resume response if you had a minority-sounding name, like Lakisha or Jamal, than if you had one like Emily or Greg. Such discrimination is found across the market. Caucasian men with criminal records are likelier to be called for a job than African-American men without one, just as graduating from elite colleges like Harvard or Stanford gives them a bigger job-market advantage than the latter get.

The pandemic’s market upheaval and a focus on racial inequity worked in 2020 in favour of women applying for accountant jobs, a study found, but the bias against minority men persisted. The fact is that African-American men are discriminated against in hiring.

Labour economists predict these facts combine to produce ‘occupational crowding,’ the sorting of minority workers into jobs they are overqualified for. Even in 2021, after widespread corporate commitments to diversity in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, Caucasian men on average made up 58% of senior staff across major industries, Caucasian women were at 25%, while African-American men and women each had 2% representation. Higher unemployment, wide discrimination, underrepresentation in high-paying jobs—all of these contribute to a persistent pay gap. Similar dynamics play out for other minority groups to some degree, with a similar result: the labour market does not treat all workers equally.

Where does that leave Caucasian men who feel that they have been passed over in hiring? Start with the empathy that one should extend to any job seeker—it’s hard to not get a job you wanted. Labour market data offers no evidence that Caucasian men are passed over for jobs in America. And even if they were, as the complaint goes, occupational crowding and persistent pay gaps should serve as a sharp reminder that candidates of colour may have been some combination of more qualified and lower paid than them.

Even taken at face value, though, a passed over Caucasian man may not signify the direction of racial bias one might immediately assume. The context for picking a person of colour—to elevate someone from an under-represented group—is just that, a marker of under-representation. Passing over a qualified Caucasian male candidate for diversity’s sake necessitates that Caucasian men were over-represented in the first place. It’s another data point of how deeply the labour market disadvantages workers of colour, even as it leaves some majority members worse off.

The problem with passing over a qualified Caucasian man is that it’s a last-ditch effort, a grasp for a quick fix for a still highly pervasive problem. And it illustrates why this problem, a distortionary inefficiency in the US labour market, eventually hurts all Americans.

Kathryn A. Edwards is a labour economist and independent policy consultant.