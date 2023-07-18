Labour market data in the US holds evidence of a hiring bias

For decades, economists have relied on audit studies to estimate racial discrimination for jobs. Identical resumes are sent in, with a tiny difference to which a callback response differential is attributed. It’s a rigorous test and its results have been consistent. For decades, it’s been twice as hard to get a resume response if you had a minority-sounding name, like Lakisha or Jamal, than if you had one like Emily or Greg. Such discrimination is found across the market. Caucasian men with criminal records are likelier to be called for a job than African-American men without one, just as graduating from elite colleges like Harvard or Stanford gives them a bigger job-market advantage than the latter get.