Labour markets may risk a milder shock than AI fantasies suggest, but that’s only partial relief

The AI script until now was simple. Artificial Intelligence was hawked as infinitely scalable digital labour that is more productive and less costly than employing humans. Payrolls not only tend to enlarge over the years, they entail workspace, training, insurance and other expenses.
Where enterprise value rises as overheads fall, AI is hard to resist. If a single model can draft emails, generate code, analyse data, churn out business plans and handle customer support 24/7 at a fraction of the manual cost, automation beckons.
Tireless AI agents enable much more work done with far fewer people. This explains why so many companies, Big Tech firms included, have cut thousands of jobs over the past two years.
Agentic AI diffusion across an economy, some reckon, will make space for faster growth without sparking inflation once it overcomes ‘sticky wages,’ which are viewed as an efficiency hitch for not letting pay cuts adjust labour markets.