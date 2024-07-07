The Labour Party's win: Britain must not squander a chance to arrest its decline
Summary
- This election caught the UK at a high-stakes juncture as it stares at long-term decline—Brexit alone can draw a long sigh—unless its policymakers set things right quickly. In addition to expansionary fiscal and monetary policy, the Starmer government should fix infrastructure and higher education.
I recently spent ten days in the United Kingdom, driving through the English countryside and occasionally giving lectures. My journey included visits to historical landmarks like the majestic Durham Cathedral, completed in 1133 CE, and the little village in Lincolnshire where Isaac Newton was born. But I also saw, in London and across the country, signs of urban decay and neglect, as well as homelessness, poverty and despair.