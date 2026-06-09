Aligning labour practices in India with international regulations will support Indian exports

During his India visit last month, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said that an India-US trade agreement was within reach by mid-July. Within days, though, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) sprang a brand-new tariff idea: additional tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 for failing to effectively enforce measures to prevent trade in goods that are associated with forced labour and child labour.
During his India visit last month, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said that an India-US trade agreement was within reach by mid-July. Within days, though, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) sprang a brand-new tariff idea: additional tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 for failing to effectively enforce measures to prevent trade in goods that are associated with forced labour and child labour.
The US is keen to demonstrate it can close deals in spite of an unfavourable court ruling. But with the UK’s domestic politics looking less conducive for implementing its free trade agreement with India and the EU pact yet to be ratified by its Parliament, the task of Indian negotiators has become tricky.
The US is keen to demonstrate it can close deals in spite of an unfavourable court ruling. But with the UK’s domestic politics looking less conducive for implementing its free trade agreement with India and the EU pact yet to be ratified by its Parliament, the task of Indian negotiators has become tricky.
Labour-standard violations are a problem that trading countries usually address through mechanisms other than tariffs. The EU, for instance, plans to impose a penalty on its large companies through its Corporate Social Due Diligence Directive for failing to identify labour and environmental risks in their supply chains and not having strategies to mitigate these.
Some trade partners set up panels and working groups to discuss these issues. The Trump administration, however, falls back on tariffs to address all sorts of non-trade matters. It helps that India has not been singled out. So, unless successfully challenged by the affected exporting countries, the lion’s share of the burden of America’s 301 tariffs will fall on American consumers.
In all, 60 countries have been identified for the imposition of additional tariffs. Several that signed deals with the US to escape its Liberation Day tariffs have not been spared the 301 punishment. The EU and UK could see these tariffs charged at 10%, while India, China and Japan could face a 12.5% rate.
The sweeping nature of the USTR’s proposal shows that American companies are failing to monitor their supply chains. It reflects their inefficiencies. New Delhi can challenge the tariffs on at least two grounds.
One, the USTR has identified items as being produced in India by child labour or forced labour in violation of international standards on the basis of research that is outdated by 10-15 years. Indian negotiators can demand to see more recent evidence—from the last three years or so—showing the use of such labour in Indian exports.
Two, it’s worth pointing out to US negotiators that many of the commodities identified by the USTR are not being exported at all. A rice miller in Tamil Nadu mentioned in the USTR’s proceedings report, for instance, may not be an exporting unit.
But the matter of labour protection will not simply go away. Importing countries’ whimsical use of non-trade issues to gain leverage in trade engagements will only rise with increasing geo-economic fragmentation and trade re-alignments. That is also the big-picture takeaway for New Delhi. In its trade negotiations with the UK and EU, India had signalled a willingness to depart from a protectionist approach and open up market access significantly.
It is time to recognize that the predominantly informal nature of work in India and wages often being exploitative or below state-approved minimum levels, especially for migrant and female workers, may come to weaken India’s negotiating position in trade talks.
Countries with large import markets like the EU and US now mark migrant and female labour as key risk categories. A child in a rice field with parents is marked as working in a harsh environment. The similar presence of children in garments work or in the production of sandstone, sugarcane and tea is reported as incidence of child labour.
Trade discussions with countries other than the US may not run into tariff walls, but non-tariff issues will crop up in other markets like the UK and EU too, unless exports strictly adhere to international standards and International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions ratified by India.
The country has a strong legal framework aligned with ILO requirements on child labour and forced labour. The new occupational codes make it stronger. Yet, glaring gaps remain in implementation. India has not ratified the Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise Convention of 1948 (No. 87).
An ongoing survey by the authors on export supply chains and compliance requirements has found some problems in India’s labour laws and their implementation. For example, the Indian Plantation Act of 1951 offers weak protection to contract labourers and is not aligned with international best practices and our new occupational codes.
There’s an urgent need for labour audits that will fully map the backward and forward links of the entire value chains of export items. India at the moment has hardly any periodic studies or mechanisms in place to collect data needed to monitor the situation on the ground. That can sometimes make defending our exports in many trade negotiations difficult.
Most exporters haven’t even heard of labour audits. Export promotion bodies, agencies and exporters can be asked to ensure that audits are done. To achieve full compliance, export promotion incentives could be linked to labour and environmental audits.
The authors are, respectively, professor, and senior fellow (consultant), Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations.