Labour reforms: How to convince workers that today’s pay cheque matters less than tomorrow’s security
Tulsi Jayakumar 4 min read 26 Nov 2025, 02:00 pm IST
Summary
India's labour codes offer a path to a secure workforce, but their new definition of ‘wages’ could mean lower takehome pay in lieu of larger retiral benefits. Employees may grumble, but empathetic messaging could get them around.
The consolidation of 29 archaic labour laws into four comprehensive new codes—on wages, social security, industrial relations and occupational safety—is among the most significant structural reforms undertaken by India in the post-liberalization era.
