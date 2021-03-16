Labour regulations need both clarity and uniformity

Take the case of working hours, for example. Under pre-existing regulations, organizations in India cannot ask an employee to work for more than 48 hours a week. If an employee works for 6 days a week, this amounts to 8 hours per day. There are additional caps on how many hours an employee can work in a day. The regulations create complications for organizations that have not only moved from six to five working days per week, but also for those looking to experiment with three- or four-day work-weeks as an efficiency test. The number of work hours, aside from fairly-remunerated overtime hours, should be capped at 48 hours per week with a per day maximum of 12 hours and appropriate breaks and rest. This will also allow companies to try out shorter work- weeks, and would likely improve the work-life balance of employees.

