India’s labour-market debate is increasingly being shaped by the level of confidence in official numbers. The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) 2025 reports that self-employment accounts for 56.2% of the workforce, regular wage and salaried employment 23.6%, and casual labour 20.2%. But a question precedes their interpretation—how much of India’s labour market does its statistical system capture?
The problem begins before employment is classified—with a design that determines who enters the survey frame. India’s household-based statistical architecture faces two distinct challenges.